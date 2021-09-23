Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 295,392 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.90.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

