Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $67.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -163.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

