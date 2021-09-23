Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $13.11

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.11.

VYGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYGR opened at $2.92 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

