Noir Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Noir has a market cap of $134,908.52 and approximately $238.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00173883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.77 or 0.00568422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,531,051 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

