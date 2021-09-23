JUIICE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $308.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $203,829.88 and approximately $308.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.82 or 0.00728486 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001294 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.77 or 0.01167070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

