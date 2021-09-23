Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 18,934 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

