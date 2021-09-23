Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ball by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ball by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ball by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.