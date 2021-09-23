Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,679 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,754,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

