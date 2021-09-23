Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 113,900 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.