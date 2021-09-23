People s United Financial Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average is $169.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.