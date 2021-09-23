Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 14,468 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

