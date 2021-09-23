Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of SPB opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.