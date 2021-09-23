Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,947 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.