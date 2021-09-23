AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,703 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 863,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

T stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

