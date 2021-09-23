Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after buying an additional 462,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after buying an additional 288,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

