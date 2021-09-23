Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

