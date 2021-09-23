Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

