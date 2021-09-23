Molly Campbell Sells 150 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $10,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,563.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

