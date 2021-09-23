Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $11,563.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $11,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Usio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Usio by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Usio by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.