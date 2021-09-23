Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

