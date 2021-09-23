Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.