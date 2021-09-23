Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Exelon by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

