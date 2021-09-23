Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

