Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,013 shares of company stock valued at $39,218,926. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $158.28 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 439.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

