Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells 837 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $149.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.12. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. dropped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

