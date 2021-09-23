Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 229%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $638.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.19.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

