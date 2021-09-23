Analysts Set Expectations for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $341.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

