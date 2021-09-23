Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

