Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “NA” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$410.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

