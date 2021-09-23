Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 71.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,449,000 after buying an additional 175,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

