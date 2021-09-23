JustInvest LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.94 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.