World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $37,906,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 376.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $129.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

