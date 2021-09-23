ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading Up 1.9%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 10,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 20,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 15.06% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

