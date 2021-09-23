Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PRGO opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2,214.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.