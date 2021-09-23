Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of PRGO opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2,214.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
