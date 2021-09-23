Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.15 and last traded at C$41.17. 626,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,069,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.15 to C$0.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.34. The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 733.84, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$136.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

