Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John Rodney Messick purchased 1,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $21,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,595.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $213.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.77. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.