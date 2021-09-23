Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $55.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -302.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

