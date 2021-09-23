Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $151.51 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Get Allakos alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $108.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after buying an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after buying an additional 83,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Allakos by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after buying an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.