Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 924.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 35.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in The Trade Desk by 51.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

