Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

