Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,023 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSTR opened at $599.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.60 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

