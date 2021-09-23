Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Gray Television worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,155,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,144,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

