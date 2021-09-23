HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,660,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 36,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

