Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of NETGEAR worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the period.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $968.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,472.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,442 shares of company stock worth $3,868,352. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.