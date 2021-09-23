Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,748 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Datadog were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,538,804 shares of company stock worth $198,981,699 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $149.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

