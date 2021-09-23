Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Shares of PANW opened at $475.97 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.