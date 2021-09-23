iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.