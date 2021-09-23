Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 286.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 68,467 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

