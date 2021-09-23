Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $357.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

