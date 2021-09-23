Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,600 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 162.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Robert Half International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 48.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 64.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

